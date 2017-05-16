THREE TANZANIAN CHILDREN RECOVERING FROM SURGERY

The three Tanzanian children who survived the crash of a school bus in their country on May 6th have arrived in Sioux City and undergone their initial surgeries.

Dr. Larry Volz and other members of the surgical team provided an update on the children’s progress Tuesday.

He says the first child arrived mid afternoon on Monday, with the second plane with the other two survivors of the bus crash that killed 33 other children arriving in the evening.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TANZ4.mp3

OC…really good spirits. ;21

The three survivors, ages 12 to 13 sustained a combined 17 fractures and a serious concussion.

They were treated in Tanzania by local medical missionaries from Sioux City, including orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steve Meyer.

Meyer says the two girls brought to Mercy each have a very serious fracture:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TANZ5.mp3

OC…..to cross with her. ;21

Dr. Volz says the children are bringing smiles to the medical staff who are caring for them

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TANZ6.mp3

OC…very good English. :23

The mothers of the surviving children have accompanied them to America and thanked the hospital staff and other organizations who brought their children to Sioux city to be cared for.

All of their services and medical needs are being donated.

Photo by Samaritan’s Purse