STORM SIRENS WILL ACTIVATE DURING STRONG SUSTAINED WINDS

STRONG WINDS AND STORMS WENT THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA EARLY TUESDAY MORNING, DOWNING TREES AND POWER LINES IN SOME COMMUNITIES.

THE TOWN OF HARTLEY LOST POWER BECAUSE OF THE STORMS THAT CAME THROUGH BETWEEN ONE AND TWO A.M.

IN SIOUX CITY, SEVERAL BRANCHES WERE TAKEN DOWN ON THE NORTHSIDE AND WIND GUSTS WERE RECORDED AT 70 MILES AN HOUR FOR A BRIEF TIME.

CAPTAIN TOM STANDISH OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS STRONG SUSTAINED WINDS WITH SEVERE STORMS WILL RESULT IN THE CITY’S WARNING SIRENS BEING ACTIVATED:

STANDISH SAYS THAT’S WHEN YOU NEED TO SEEK SHELTER:

THE SIRENS USED TO BE ACTIVATED ONLY WHEN THERE WAS A TORNADO SIGHTING.

THAT CHANGED A FEW YEARS AGO WHEN SIOUX CITY HOSTED RAGBRAI AND A STRONG WINDSTORM AFFECTED CAMPERS ALONG THE RIVERFRONT.

STANDISH SAYS SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS FOR THE MOST PART HAVE BECOME AWARE OF THAT CHANGE:

HE SAYS IF YOU HEAR THE SIRENS GO OFF, BE PREPARED TO SEEK SHELTER BECAUSE A STORM IS IMMINENT.