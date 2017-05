ELEVEN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBERS WHO MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE IN THE LINE OF DUTY WILL BE HONORED WEDNESDAY IN A DOWNTOWN CEREMONY.

THE EVENT IS SCHEDULED FOR NOON AT THE PUBLIC SAFETY MEMORIAL LOCATED BETWEEN CITY HALL AND THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

THE CEREMONY INCLUDES A ROLL CALL OF FALLEN OFFICERS AND PLACING OF MEMORIAL WREATHS.

KSCJ’S CHARLIE STONE WILL BE THE GUEST SPEAKER AT THE EVENT.