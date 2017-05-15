SURVIVORS OF TANZANIAN BUS CRASH TO ARRIVE IN SIOUX CITY

Three children who survived the crash of a school bus full of students that swerved off a steep road in Tanzania on May 6 will arrive in Sioux City on Monday for treatment of their injuries.
The crash killed 36 people, 33 of them children.
The three children sustained numerous fractures and a serious concussion.
They were treated in Tanzania by local medical missionaries, including Dr. Steve Meyer.
Their flight is now expected to land in Sioux City by 2:30pm.
All of their services and medical needs are being donated.
Mercy Medical Center will conduct a news conference about the children and their medical care later this morning.