SURVIVORS OF TANZANIAN BUS CRASH TO ARRIVE IN SIOUX CITY

Three children who survived the crash of a school bus full of students that swerved off a steep road in Tanzania on May 6 will arrive in Sioux City on Monday for treatment of their injuries.

The crash killed 36 people, 33 of them children.

The three children sustained numerous fractures and a serious concussion.

They were treated in Tanzania by local medical missionaries, including Dr. Steve Meyer.

Their flight is now expected to land in Sioux City by 2:30pm.

All of their services and medical needs are being donated.

Mercy Medical Center will conduct a news conference about the children and their medical care later this morning.