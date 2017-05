Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has used his veto power again on state budget items.

On Monday, the Governor returned LB 327e and LB 331e with his signature, but with line-item reductions:

Governor Ricketts pointed to the state’s continued decline in revenues in recent months and cautioned against taking the minimum cash reserve lower than 3 percent to allow more spending.