LONG LINES ARENA TO CLOSE FOR THE SUMMER

The Long Lines Family Recreation Center’s second floor arena has been closed for the summer for remodeling effective immediately.

The city’s project includes upgrades to the 2nd floor arena’s seating and flooring.

The 2nd floor arena space is expected to be closed to the public from now through September 8th.

Beginning June 5th the rest of the facility will be closed to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm through August 21st.

The Parks and Recreation Administrative office on the lower level will remain open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.