LOCAL VOLUNTEER HONORED WITH JEFFERSON AWARD

A Sioux City woman who has devoted much of her time to working with children with special needs will soon be headed to Washington D.C.

Dee Sturgeon is the local recipient of the Jefferson Award, an honor given to people dedicated to public service.

She was chosen from the monthly local honorees selected by a committee sponsored by KMEG/KPTH TV and Seaboard Triumph Foods:

Sturgeon has volunteered as a coach for the Special Olympics of Iowa, for more than 30 years, working with children at West Middle School and across Sioux City.

Sturgeon will attend the national Jefferson Awards ceremony in Washington D.C. on June 21st.

She will take part in a literacy project with inner city kids while there and participate in other activities with nominees from other states.