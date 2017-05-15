FIRST OF TANZANIAN CRASH SURVIVORS ARRIVES AT MERCY MEDICAL

The first of three children who survived the crash of a school bus full of students that swerved off a steep road in Tanzania on May 6th has arrived in Sioux City for treatment of their injuries.

That crash killed 36 people including 33 children.

The three survivors, ages 12 to 13 sustained a combined 17 fractures and a serious concussion.

They were treated in Tanzania by local medical missionaries from Sioux City, including orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steve Meyer.

Meyer believes it was providence that put his team at the site of the crash within minutes after it occurred:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TANZ2.mp3

OC………all these buttons. :20

Dr. Meyer has made 41 trips to Tanzania to perform surgery there for residents who don’t have access to medical care.

He sought help from Congressman Steve King and Senator Joni Ernst to bring the children to the United States for treatment.

After being turned down initially by the state department, Meyer says Congressman King connected him with the son of evangelist Billy Graham to arrange a private medical flight:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TANZ.mp3

OC……..this is going to happen. ;20

The mothers of the surviving children have accompanied them to America and the local Ronald McDonald House has offered to host them while their children are recovering:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TANZ3.mp3

OC………has transported them. ;15

All of their services and medical needs are being donated by Mercy Medical Center and several other organizations.

Photos by Samaritan’s Purse