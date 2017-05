A MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON SATURDAY NORTH OF YANKTON HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A 60 YEAR OLD MAN.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED ON HIGHWAY 81 JUST BEFORE 11:30AM WHEN THE NORTHBOUND CYCLE ATTEMPTED TO PASS A VEHICLE.

THE CYCLE COLLIDED WITH AN ONCOMING SOUTHBOUND CAR.

THE CYCLIST WAS THROWN FROM HIS BIKE AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE CRASH.

HE WAS WEARING A HELMET.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR WAS NOT INJURED.