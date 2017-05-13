HULL WOMAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TICKET FRAUD

A Hull, Iowa woman has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on charges that she sold non-existent tickets to events such as the Super Bowl.

49 year old Ranae Harriet Van Roekel will serve 51 months’ imprisonment for one count of mail fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

Van Roekel had pleaded guilty last July for a scheme involving selling the non-existent tickets and accommodations to various sporting events over a four year time frame.

Prosecutors say after her guilty plea last summer, Van Roekel engaged in another scheme to defraud by selling non-existent gift bags.

During her sentencing, District Judge Mark W. Bennett said that Van Roekel’s scheme had “wreaked havoc on many people’s lives.”

Van Roekel was also ordered to make nearly $468-thousand dollars in restitution to the victims.