LOCAL BUSINESSES HONORED FOR BEING “BIKE FRIENDLY”

By Woody Gottburg -
Next Friday is national “Bike to Work Day” and city officials are encouraging local businesses to be bike friendly with their employees where possible.

SIMPCO and Siouxland District Health presented a Bicycle Friendly Employer award to the Crary Huff Law firm for their efforts, which include providing plentiful indoor bicycle parking spaces, shower facilities, changing rooms, storage lockers, maintenance tools, a casual dress code, and flexible scheduling.

LaunchPad, Unity Point St. Luke’s and Springboard Coworking received Honorable Mentions for their provision of bicycle parking, incentives, and promotional efforts.

