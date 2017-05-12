LOCAL BUSINESSES HONORED FOR BEING “BIKE FRIENDLY”

Next Friday is national “Bike to Work Day” and city officials are encouraging local businesses to be bike friendly with their employees where possible.

SIMPCO and Siouxland District Health presented a Bicycle Friendly Employer award to the Crary Huff Law firm for their efforts, which include providing plentiful indoor bicycle parking spaces, shower facilities, changing rooms, storage lockers, maintenance tools, a casual dress code, and flexible scheduling.

LaunchPad, Unity Point St. Luke’s and Springboard Coworking received Honorable Mentions for their provision of bicycle parking, incentives, and promotional efforts.