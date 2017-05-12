LETTER CARRIERS HOPE TO STAMP OUT HUNGER

Letter carriers across Siouxland will be doing more than delivering the mail this weekend.

The 25th annual “Stamp Out Hunger” event is Saturday as residents are asked to help food pantries in their communities by leaving non-perishable food items by their mailboxes.

Linda Scheid of the Food Bank of Siouxland hopes to top last year’s total collection:

Scheid says there are some specific products the Food Bank is in need of:

Whatever food is donated will help feed local people in need:

Letter carriers across America have collected more than one-and-a-half billion pounds of food since the first drive was held in the early 1990s.