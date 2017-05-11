FOUR IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING 110 MPH I-29 PURSUIT (UPDATE)

UPDATE 5PM 5/11/17

Four suspects are in custody facing charges following a pursuit late Thursday morning on Interstate 29 and into the Riverside area.

It started when a Sioux City Police Officer attempted to stop a northbound vehicle exceeding 110 miles an hour.

The vehicle crossed into South Dakota and returned to Iowa where it went off the road on the Riverside exit.

The male driver and passengers abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.

Two were caught near the exit and two were caught hiding in the woods near the Missouri river.

The driver, 18 year old Diego Cancino of South Sioux City, is charged with multiple driving and drug related counts.

He’s being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $3400 bond.

18 year old Yehudi Reyes of Sioux City and 18 year old Mathew Aguilar of South Sioux were booked on marijuana and drug paraphernalia offenses.

An unnamed juvenile was also arrested and charged.

Photo of car courtesy KMEG