POLICE SAY CORREA-CARMENATY UNLOCKED SHACKLES IN JAILBREAK

Investigators say the inmate accused of shooting two Pottawattamie County deputies in that county’s jail somehow managed to unlock his shackles inside a transport van.

Court records presented Wednesday in Council Bluffs at 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty’s initial court hearing say he was in handcuffs and leg shackles May 1st when he was taken from a courthouse to the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Somehow he had unlocked them by the time the van reached the jail.

Police say a struggle ensued between Correa-Carmenaty and the deputies, and that he managed to grab a deputy’s gun.

Police say he shot Deputy Mark Burbridge in the head and Deputy Pat Morgan in the abdomen before taking both deputies’ guns, ammunition and the keys to the van.

Burbridge died; Morgan has been dismissed from the hospital and is recovering.

Correa-Carmenaty was recaptured in Omaha, Nebraska.

He was transferred Wednesday to the Woodbury County Jail.

AP