PANKOW AND THE HORNS REMAIN THE HEART OF CHICAGO’S SOUND

The legendary rock group Chicago will perform at Sioux City’s Orpheum Theater this Sunday evening.

Trombone player James Pankow is one of the four original members that’s been with Chicago all 50 years they’ve been touring and playing hits like “Beginnings”, 25 or 6 to 4″ and “Saturday in the Park”:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/PANKOW.mp3

And Pankow assures fans they’re going to hear the songs they have come to love over those years:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/PANKOW3.mp3

Pankow has been playing the trombone since age 10.

Chicago’s horns are as important to each song as the vocals:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/PANKOW4.mp3

He credits Chicago’s fans for inspiring the band to sound better than ever each night they take to the stage:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/PANKOW2.mp3

Chicago performs on the Orpheum stage Sunday night at 7:30pm.