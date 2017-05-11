DISPLACED SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS FILE TORT CLAIMS VS CITY

A group of South Sioux City residents forced out of their homes by hydrogen sulfide odors has filed tort claims against the City of South Sioux City, asking for millions of dollars in damages.

Omaha attorney David Domina filed the 19 claims on Monday.

The affected residents have been out of their homes since last October and blame hydrogen sulfide odors they claim originated from Big Ox Energy and came through the city’s sewer system into their homes.

The claims range up to $5-million dollars per family and ask for ongoing damages dating back to last September 1st to their homes and personal property as well as medical and personal injuries and other costs associated with displacement from their homes.

The city now has six months to respond to the claims.

South Sioux City officials and their attorney are declining to comment on the matter.