HARD ROCK DEBUTS NEW WINE BAR & GAMING ROOM

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has opened its new wine bar and gaming room to the public.

General Manager Todd Moyer gave a sneak preview of the casino expansion to local media prior to the opening Wednesday:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HARDROCK.mp3

OC………excited about it. ;12

The premier feature is the Wine Bar:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HARDROCK2.mp3

OC………..something for everyone. :12

Moyer says the retro design is based on the look of classic Vegas style casinos in the 1970s.

There’s also music memorabilia on display from American icons such as Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Petty and John Mellencamp.