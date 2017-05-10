HARD ROCK DEBUTS NEW WINE BAR & GAMING ROOM

By Woody Gottburg -
Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has opened its new wine bar and gaming room to the public.

General Manager Todd Moyer gave a sneak preview of the casino expansion to local media prior to the opening Wednesday:


The premier feature is the Wine Bar:


Moyer says the retro design is based on the look of classic Vegas style casinos in the 1970s.

There’s also music memorabilia on display from American icons such as Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Petty and John Mellencamp.

