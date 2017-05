COUNTY SUPERVISORS ASK CITY COUNCIL TO MERGE ASSESSOR OFFICES

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IS ASKING THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY TO TAKE ACTION TO MERGE THE CITY AND COUNTY ASSESSORS OFFICES.

THE CITY ASSESSOR IS RETIRING AS OF JUNE 30TH AND TUESDAY COUNTY BOARD CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG QUESTIONED THE ECONOMICS OF THE CITY HIRING A REPLACEMENT:

UNG SAYS HE AND OTHER SUPERVISORS LOBBIED COUNCIL MEMBERS ON THE IDEA AT THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND WASHINGTON CONFERENCE LAST WEEK.

HE WANTS THE CITY COUNCIL TO ACT ON THE MATTER BY JULY 1ST:

NO CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS OR CITY OFFICIALS WERE AT THE COUNTY MEETING TO RESPOND TO THE REQUEST.

THE SUPERVISORS VOTED 4-1 TO MAKE THE REQUEST TO THE CITY COUNCIL WITH MARTY POTTEBAUM VOTING AGAINST THE MOTION.