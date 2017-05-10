CORREA-CARMENATY TRANSFERRED TO WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL

The suspect accused of the murder of a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy is now in the Woodbury County Jail.

Major Tony Wingert says Woodbury County Deputies transported Wesley Correa-Carmenaty from Council Bluffs to Sioux City Wednesday:

They arrived with Correa-Carmenaty at 11:15 this morning under tight security.

He will be held in the Woodbury County Jail until further notice.

Major Wingert’s not saying if the suspect will be held in a special cell away from the general jail population or if other accommodations are made:

Correa-Carmenatay allegedly fatally shot Deputy Mark Burbridge and wounded Deputy Pat Morgan in a jailbreak attempt earlier this month.