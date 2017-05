One of the best known attractions in Le Mars has been honored by the Iowa Tourism Office.

The Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor was recognized by the state office for contributing to Iowa’s $8.06 billion dollar tourism industry.

The parlor received a certificate in honor of National Tourism Week, which runs May 7th through the13th.

People who visit Iowa annually generate more than $450 million in state tax revenue and also support the jobs of more than 67,000 Iowans.