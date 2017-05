A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN A STRING OF BROKEN WINDOW REPORTS THROUGH THE DOWNTOWN AND NEAR NORTHSIDE OVER THE PAST MONTH.

43 YEAR OLD CARL DUANE MOHR IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE FELONY CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

POLICE SAY ANY BUSINESSES IMPACTED BY THE VANDALISM ARE ASKED TO REVIEW AVAILABLE VIDEO AND REPORT IT TO POLICE.

MOHR IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $5000 BOND.