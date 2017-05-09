JACKSON RECOVERY TO EXPAND ADULT INPATIENT PROGRAM

Sioux City’s Jackson Recovery Centers is expanding its adult inpatient program in response to an increase in the need for substance use treatment services.

Administrative Director of Adult Services Janelle Tomoson says Jackson will transition its women’s program from Synergy Center in Cherokee to their facility at 3500 West 4th.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/JACKSON.mp3

OC……..women in Sioux City. ;21

Tomoson says the women being transferred will not impact the adolescent programs which are also housed on West 4th:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/JACKSON2.mp3

OC…….that’s unsupervised. :13

The transition will take place on May 15th.