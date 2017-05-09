GRASSLEY HOLDS HEARING ON RUSSIAN HACKING ALLEGATIONS

By Woody Gottburg
Committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) arrives for a hearing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah Saldana before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

“Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election” was the title of the subcommittee hearing Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley chaired Monday afternoon.

While he says he’s no closer to drawing a conclusion on the topic, Grassley says testimony from former national intelligence director James Clapper was significant.


Grassley says another national security issue which is related to the alleged Russian actions has yet to be addressed.


Clapper confirmed that British intelligence first contacted the U-S government to say there were suspicious interactions between then-candidate Donald Trump’s associates and Russian spies.

The Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism also heard testimony from Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general.


Yates refused to answer several questions from Grassley and others on the panel, because the investigation is still underway.

