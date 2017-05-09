FORMER LE MARS NURSING HOME APPROVED FOR APARTMENT PROJECT

The developer of a former Le Mars nursing home has been given the green light to convert the facility into apartments.

Adam Brown purchased the Abbey Nursing Care building with the intention of creating 30 apartments but later learned the building should only accommodate 21.

Brown reduced the number of apartments in his proposal from 30 to 26, stating any further reduction would result in the loss of revenue.

Linda Mayrose chaired the variance board’s meeting, which took comments for 90 minutes:

The city’s variance board approved the measure on a 4-0 vote.

Many residents from the neighborhood were concerned about street congestion, reduced parking spaces, and an increase of noise.