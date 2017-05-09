UNITED REALTY TO EXPAND INTO DAKOTA DUNES

United Real Estate Solutions and its commercial division NAI United are expanding into South Dakota.

Kevin McManamy of United Real Estate says the new offices in Dakota Dunes will give the companies a presence across the tri-state area to better serve their clients:

The new, 2,600 square foot office space, will be located on the first floor of 400 Gold Circle which is currently under construction near the I-29 interchange at Dakota Dunes.

Chris Bogenrief of NAI United says they will share the three story building with Central Bank and the first floor will also house a coffee shop restaurant:

Both believe the building will be a destination point for Dakota Dunes employees and residents:

The company also has locations in the United Center at 302 Jones Street in Sioux City, Iowa and at 1913 Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City.