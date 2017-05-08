LOCAL PROTESTORS OPPOSE HOUSE GOP VOTE ON HEALTH CARE

Congressman Steve King’s Sioux City office was one of a dozen sites around Iowa where protestors gathered Monday to oppose the recent House vote to change the federal health care act.

Jackie Stellish of Sioux City led around a dozen people in the local protest:

Stellish says there are over 300-thousand people in the 4th Congressional District whose health care would be put at risk by the House bill.

Jean Carlson, who also protested, says her son is one of those people:

Carlson says she hopes the u.S. Senate will take it slow with their revision of federal health care.

While an e-mail from the parent group of the protests, Action Network dot org, stated there could be civil disobedience at the protests resulting in arrests, Stellish says the Sioux City demonstration would remain peaceful:

Besides King’s office, protestors also gathered at Congressmen David Young and Rod Blum’s offices around Iowa to protest their support of what they call “TrumpCare”.