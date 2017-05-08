HUNDREDS TURN OUT TO HONOR SLAIN DEPUTY

The Pottawattamie County sheriff’s deputy who was killed during a jail escape was remembered Monday for the way he treated everyone with respect.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers filled the floor of the Mid America Event Center in Council Bluffs to honor Deputy Mark Burbridge.

Burbridge’s three children shared memories of him.

Daughter Karley Burbridge says her dad was her personal hero:

His son Kaleb said his father pointed him in a positive direction in life:

The “last call for Deputy Burbridge was sounded at the funeral:

Burbridge was fatally wounded last Monday when an inmate returning from court grabbed a gun and shot him and also wounded fellow Deputy Pat Morgan.

Radio Iowa