EBERT SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON

A Cherokee, Iowa woman has been sentenced to ten years in prison for causing a September, 2015 Plymouth County two vehicle traffic accident .

30 year-old Melissa Ebert had pleaded guilty in April to two charges of reckless driving causing serious injury by motor vehicle.

That accident injured Ebert, her boyfriend Damian Johnson, and the driver of the on-coming vehicle, Dustin Bull.

Ebert gave emotional testimony in court Monday, saying during the night of the accident, she got into an argument with her boyfriend in Sioux City and that he had been drinking.

She says the argument escalated until she agreed to get into her car to drive him home:

Ebert says the argument continued as she drove and she lost control of the car on county road C-38, southeast of Le Mars, colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by Bull.

Ebert told Bull’s family that she was sorry and never meant to hurt anyone.

Judge Duane Hoffmeyer sentenced Ebert to five years on each count with the sentences to run consecutively.