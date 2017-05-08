AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE ASSAULT IN EMERSON, NEBRASKA

Update 2:10pm 5/8/17

Nebraska authorities have arrested an Emerson man suspected of assaulting his wife.

22 year old Joe Saufley is charged with first degree assault.

Emerson Police Chief Charles Chinn says officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a man saying he needed law enforcement and an ambulance as he had just tried to kill his wife.

Police say they found an injured woman who was treated in Pender and then taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with traumatic non life-threatening injuries .

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible in the case.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH

AP