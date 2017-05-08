185th PROMOTES NEW COMMAND CHIEF

Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing has a new Command Chief.

Chief Master Sergeant Tom Fennell has assumed that responsibility, which is the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force.

There is only one Command Chief assigned to each Air National Guard Wing and Fennell will serve as the senior enlisted representative to the Wing Commander.

He will advise the Commander and his staff on matters concerning the units 709 enlisted members.

Fennell was a catalyst in starting the newly created Air Force Junior ROTC program in the Sioux City School District.

He has been working full time as a Juvenile Court Liaison with the Sioux City Schools for the past 23 years and also coaches track and cross county at East High School.

Photo by 185th Air National Guard