TWO IN CUSTODY AFTER SOUTH SIOUX PURSUIT

TWO PEOPLE WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOLLOWING A PURSUIT OF A VEHICLE THROUGH THE STREETS OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

A SOUTH SIOUX OFFICER ATTEMPTED TO MAKE A TRAFFIC STOP AROUND 12:35PM, BUT THE VEHICLE’S DRIVER REFUSED TO PULL OVER.

A PURSUIT FOLLOWED ON DAKOTA AVENUE AND OTHER STREETS ENDING AT ST. PAUL’S METHODIST CHURCH WHERE THE MAN AND WOMAN FLED THE VEHICLE.

THE FEMALE SUSPECT WAS APPREHENDED OUTSIDE A NEARBY RESTAURANT WHILE THE MALE SUSPECT HID INSIDE IN THE RESTROOM BUT WAS ALSO TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

NAMES OF THE SUSPECTS AND CHARGES HAVE NOT YET BEEN RELEASED.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG