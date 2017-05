SIOUXLAND CHAMBER GROUP RETURNS FROM D.C. MEETINGS

THE DELEGATION THAT ATTENDED THE 63RD ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER’S WASHINGTON CONFERENCE IN THE NATION’S CAPITOL HAS RETURNED HOME.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE TRI-STATE GROUP HAD SEVERAL GOOD MEETINGS WITH THE AREA’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TRIPDC.mp3

OC………PRIORITIES ARE. :08

AMONG THE OFFICIALS MEETING WITH THE GROUP WERE IOWA SENATORS CHUCK GRASSLEY AND JONI ERNST, CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT BEN CARSON.

PADMORE SAYS CONCERNS ABOUT A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AFFECTING SEVERAL LOCAL PROGRAMS WERE EASED WHEN A FUNDING EXTENSION WAS PASSED BY CONGRESS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TRIP2.mp3

OC…..ONE MORE YEAR. ;17

PADMORE SAYS THERE WILL BE TOUGH BUDGET DECISIONS AHEAD IN WASHINGTON OVER THE NEXT YEAR AND WHAT EFFECT THEY HAVE ON FUNDING LOCAL PROGRAMS AND PROJECTS REMAINS TO BE SEEN.