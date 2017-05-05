SIOUX CITY CELEBRATES TREE CITY AWARD

Sioux City celebrated its selection as a Tree City USA award winner with the ceremonial planting of a tree on the city’s riverfront Friday.

City Parks Field Supervisor Kelly Bach says planting a tree brings many benefits to your home and community:

The Parks Department plants 125 trees annually to replace those that have been lost due to age or storm damage.

Bach and city officials added an Ironwood tree to the riverfront Friday.

They continue to replace trees damaged by the Missouri River flood of 2011:

Bach says the city continues to monitor for Emerald Ash borers, but the closest the tree killing pest has been reported is the Council Bluffs area.