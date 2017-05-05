OSHA CITES BIG OX ENERGY FOR SAFETY VIOLATIONS

Big Ox Energy’s South Sioux City renewable energy plant is facing more than $50,000 in fines from safety regulators.

The citations and subsequent fines follow a six-month Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigations at the Big Ox Energy plant in South Sioux City.

The investigation was spurred by worker exposure to hydrogen sulfide gas.

The Sioux City Journal first reported that the OSHA investigators cited Big Box for a lack of protection, education and safety practices for employees.

Big Ox Energy spokesman Kevin Bradley issued a statement saying the company “responded immediately after being made aware of the issues, and brought in top experts to verify the facility was operating properly.”

Bradley says the company believes the OSHA report regarding the past concerns deserves further review, and that Big Ox is complying with all state and federal rules.

Sewer odor issues blamed on the plant displaced as many as two dozen families at their height last fall.

Some of those residents have yet to return to their homes.