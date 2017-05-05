IOWA SUPREME COURT PLACES HALT ON NEW ABORTION LAW

The Iowa Supreme Court has halted enforcement of a 72-hour waiting period required before an abortion under a new state law.

The court’s approval of an injunction Friday came shortly after Gov. Terry Branstad signed the measure into law.

The new law also bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The injunction remains in effect until Monday, allowing some scheduled abortions to proceed.

The injunction followed a decision Thursday by a lower court judge who denied a request by Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa to block elements of the abortion restriction before Branstad’s signed the measure.

The organizations have argued that a 72-hour waiting period could cause undue harm to women by requiring multiple appointments.

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed three bills dealing with abortion, voter identification and medical malpractice.

The abortion bill signed Friday morning prohibits the procedure in most cases after 20 weeks of pregnancy and requires a 72-hour waiting period.

Abortion-rights groups have indicated they will fight the law in the Iowa Supreme Court.

Branstad called it a significant stride for the anti-abortion movement.

The voter identification measure requires voters to show ID at polls starting in 2019 and reduces Iowa’s early voting period, which opponents say will suppress turnout.

Republicans say it is necessary to protect against voter fraud, while acknowledging the problem is rare.

The medical malpractice law restricts some payouts to patients who win such lawsuits, though juries can override the cap in some instances.

