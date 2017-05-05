BRANSTAD TO SIGN FIREWORKS BILL TUESDAY

The Fourth of July likely will have more sizzle as Gov. Terry Branstad has signaled he’ll sign a bill into law that legalizes the sale of most fireworks in Iowa.

Branstad says he will sign the bill Tuesday despite arguments from opponents that expanding fireworks sales would lead to more injuries and property damage.

The law will legalize most consumer-grade fireworks, including bottle rockets, firecrackers and roman candles.

The explosives could be sold from June 1st through July 8th and from December 10th through January 3rd in permanent structures or tents.

Cities could prohibit use of fireworks but not outlaw their sale.

The Legislative Services Agency estimates the law will generate $1.5 million in sales tax revenue for the 2018 fiscal year.

AP