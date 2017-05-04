U.S. HOUSE PASSES HEALTH CARE REFORM

Steve King and Iowa’s other two Republican congressmen voted for the health care bill that passed in the U.S. House Thursday afternoon.

The 4th District Congressman and former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachman were the first Republicans in congress to introduce bills seven years ago that called for repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/KINGHC.mp3

OC…….not in this Congress. :10

King invited Bachman onto the House floor with him to press the “yes” button together.

He’s satisfied with most of the elements of the bill that passed the House:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/KINGHC2.mp3

OC…….stretched the limit. :22

King says “Obamacare” has collapsed and many of the companies that provided policies have dropped out of the program.

He says the bill will save taxpayers money:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/KINGHC3.mp3

OC……individual mandate. :22

The lone Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation, Dave Loebsack, voted against the bill as did all House Democrats.

The bill now goes to the senate.