TRACK MEET VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Sioux City Parks & Recreation is hosting the Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Meet at Elwood Olsen Stadium Saturday, May 6, 2017.

They are looking for volunteers to help with timing each running event and measuring the field events that include the standing long jump and softball throw.

If you are interested in volunteering, please email Eric Griffith, Recreation Supervisor, at egriffith@sioux-city.org or call at 712-279-6162.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.