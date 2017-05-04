SIOUX CITY MAN BOOKED ON O-W-I & ELUDING CHARGES

A Sioux City man is in jail facing charges following a pursuit by officers around 1am Wednesday.

25 year old Ricardo Vital was booked on charges of OWI 3rd offense, eluding, possession of meth, driving with a twice suspended and revoked license, speeding and other counts.

Police reports say an officer attempted to stop Vital’s vehicle in the 2500 block of Floyd Boulevard, but he sped away.

Vital had previously pleaded guilty last year to second degree theft and burglary for taking items from a booth at Awesome Biker Nights in 2016.

He had received a ten year suspended sentence and four years probation.

Vital also previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony and was sentenced to 300 days in jail in 2014 for his role in helping Martin Castellanos dispose of in South Dakota the body of a man who had been murdered in Sioux City in 2013.

Vital is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $25-thousand dollars bond.