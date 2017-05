MERCY MEDICAL SAYS THANKS TO E-M-T’S

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER SAID THANK YOU THURSDAY TO THE EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WHO SERVE THE TRI-STATE COMMUNITY.

THE HOSPITAL PROVIDED BREAKFAST LUNCH AND DINNER THROUGHOUT THE DAY FOR THE E-M-T’S AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

MERCY’S REVATHI TRUONG SAYS THE FIRST RESPONDERS PROVIDE VITAL LIFE SAVING SERVICES TO THE COMMUNITY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/EMTS.mp3

OC…….SAFE EVERY DAY. :16

THE E-M-T’S ALSO HAD A CHANCE TO PICK UP EDUCATION CREDITS WHILE THEY DINED:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/EMTS2.mp3

OC…….GIVE THEM CREDIT. :12

EACH PERSON ATTENDING ALSO RECEIVED A GIFT BAG FROM MERCY.