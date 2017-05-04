EXPLORERS ANNOUNCE SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

The Sioux City Explorers begin spring training this Saturday at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park.

The X’s will have 28 players in camp, including 16 pitchers, 2 catchers, 6 infielders, and 4 outfielders.

Eight players return from the 2016 squad that claimed the Central Division Championship.

The X’s will travel to Seward, Nebraska on Sunday to play the Lincoln Saltdogs in the first of five scheduled exhibition contests with the first pitch set for 5:05 PM.

Monday the X’s head to Yankton, South Dakota to take on the Sioux Falls Canaries at 6:00 PM at Riverside Park.

The full pre-season training schedule is listed below.

The X’s will open their 25th season of baseball in Siouxland at home on Thursday, May 18th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries in a 7:05 PM contest with magnet schedule giveaway night thanks to Wells Fargo Bank.

The X’s will host the Canaries again on Friday night before playing the final 2 games of the opening 4 game series in Sioux Falls.

2017 Spring Training Schedule:

Saturday, May 6 – 11:00am – 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Sunday, May 7 – Exhibition game in Seward, NE vs. Lincoln Saltdogs – 5:05PM

Monday, May 8 – Exhibition game in Yankton, SD versus Sioux Falls – 6:00PM

Tuesday, May 9 – 11:00am – 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Wednesday, May 10 – 11:00am – 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Thursday, May 11 – 11:00am – 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Friday, May 12 – Exhibition game in Huron, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries – 6:00PM

Saturday, May 13 – Exhibition game in Kingsley, IA vs. Lincoln Saltdogs – 6:05PM

Sunday, May 14 – Exhibition game in Vermillion, SD vs. Lincoln Saltdogs – 2:05PM

Monday, May 15 – 11:00am – 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Tuesday, May 16 – 11:00am – 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Wednesday, May 17 – 8:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

All spring training practices will be open to the media and general public.