COUNCIL BLUFFS MURDER SUSPECT TO BE TRANSFERRED TO WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL

The suspect accused of the murder of a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy will soon be housed in the Woodbury County Jail.

Sheriff Dave Drew confirms that Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is being transferred to the jail after waiving extradition to Iowa in an Omaha court hearing Thursday:

Drew says it makes sense to transfer the prisoner away from the jail where he allegedly fatally shot Deputy Mark Burbridge and wounded Deputy Pat Morgan in his jailbreak attempt:

Sheriff Drew says his jailers are well prepared to deal with Correa-Carmenaty:

Matthew Wilber, the head prosecutor for Iowa’s Pottawattamie County, says officials will likely wait until after the slain deputy’s funeral on Monday to retrieve Correa-Carmenaty.

They have 10 days in which to do so.

Pottawattamie County will pay $55 dollars a day to house Correa-Carmenaty while he is held in the Woodbury County Jail.