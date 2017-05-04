ACME PREPARES FOR FREE COMIC BOOK DAY

It will be a great time to be a comic book fan this Saturday when Sioux City’s ACME Comics and Collectibles takes part in the annual free comic book day.

ACME’s Kevin McGarry says there will be some movie and TV tie-ins among the comics that will be given to fans:

Besides the free comics, fans will also get to meet characters from Star Wars in full costume:

The 16th annual Free Comic Book Day runs from Noon to 4pm Saturday at ACME Comics at 1622 Pierce Street.