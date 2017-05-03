TRIAL SET FOR MIRACLE LEAGUE VANDAL SUSPECTS

Two Sioux City men charged with vandalizing the Miracle League complex in Riverside Park in late March have pleaded not guilty to those charges.

31 year old Trent Tadlock and 21 year old Colten Stroman are each charged with third degree burglary and second degree criminal mischief.

The vandals damaged the concession area with drinking fountains ripped from the wall and restroom windows were broken.

Tadlock’s trial is set for August 8th, Stroman will go to trial June 6th.

Tadlock is free on bond and Stroman remains in custody facing first degree robbery and assault charges from other alleged crimes.