Sioux City has been rewarded for its 20 years of success in hosting the NAIA Women’s Basketball Division Two Tournament.

The NAIA has given the city a two-year contract extension to continue those duties at the Tyson Events Center through 2019.

The 2018 championship is slated to run March 7th through the 13th and the 2019 event will take place March 6th through the 12th.

Sioux City has played host for the 32 team event since 1998.