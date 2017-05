NEXT PHASE OF BRIDGEPORT ROAD PROJECT TO BE BID SOON

BUSINESS OWNERS ON HARBOR DRIVE AND IN THE BRIDGEPORT INDUSTRIAL AREA GOT AN UPDATE WEDNESDAY ON PROPOSED ROAD CONSTRUCTION.

ERIC HANSON OF H.R. GREEN IS THE LEAD ENGINEER ON THE FOUR STAGE PROJECT WHICH INVOLVES STREET IMPROVEMENTS LEADING TO THE NEW SEABOARD TRIUMPH PORK PLANT AND OTHER INDUSTRIES IN THE INDUSTRIAL PARK:

TWO MORE PHASES FOLLOW THE COMPLETION OF THE INITIAL STAGES:

CITY ENGINEER GLENN ELLIS HOPES THE PROJECTS CAN BE BID WITHIN A MONTH OR SO:

SOME OF THE BUSINESS PEOPLE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT DETOURS DURING THE ROADWORK WHEN THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH PLANT OPENS LATER THIS YEAR, BECAUSE OF ANTICIPATED HEAVY VEHICLE TRAFFIC.

THE ROAD IMPROVEMENTS SHOULD BE FINISHED BY NEXT SPRING.