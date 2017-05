SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN FINDING A MAN WANTED AS A MATERIAL WITNESS IN A FLORIDA MURDER INVESTIGATION.

57 YEAR OLD RODOLFO BERRIO, ALSO KNOWN AS RODOLFO BERRIO SANDOVAL, MAY BE IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

A WARRANT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BERRIO’S ARREST REGARDING A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IN MIAMI, FLORIDA.

A $3000 REWARD IS OFFERED FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO BERRIO’S WHEREABOUTS AND ARREST.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.