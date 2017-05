LOCAL DRUG TAKE BACK NETS OVER 500 POUNDS OF PILLS

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY LAST SATURDAY’S PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK EVENT WAS A SUCCESS.

RESIDENTS TURNED IN 550 POUNDS OF UNWANTED, UNUSED AND EXPIRED DRUGS TO THE SEVEN COLLECTION POINTS.

POLICE SAY TURNING IN THOSE DRUGS ENSURES THAT THEY ARE DISPOSED OF IN AN ENVIRONMENTALLY SAFE WAY AND THAT THEY WILL NOT BE MISUSED BY SOMEONE ELSE.