MORE INFORMATION RELEASED ON CREDIT UNION ROBBERY

Authorities have released more information about Tuesday’s armed robbery of the Municipal Credit Union on South Fairmount Street.

Court documents state that the suspect, 21 year old Joshua Webbs, entered the building and handed a teller a note demanding money.

He allegedly lifted his clothing to show the teller that he had a handgun.

Webbs then left the credit union with cash but left his palm print and a fingerprint on the counter.

Items taken from the credit union were later found near a Greenville residence where the defendant went to following the robbery.

The suspect turned himself in to authorities around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

Webbs is charged with first degree robbery and is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $100-thousand dollars bond.