HONEY PRODUCTS A FIXTURE AT FARMERS MARKET

Rain didn’t stop people from attending the opening day of the Sioux City Farmers Market.

The market began its 9th Season Wednesday at the corner of Pearl and Tri-View Avenue just west of the Tyson Events Center.

Becky Davis was set up in her usual spot selling Loess Hills Honey and other products produced from bee hives near Anthon:

She has been a fixture at the Farmers Market for six years and while Davis sells the popular plastic bears filled with honey, there’s also several other products that her bees help produce:

Davis will also have pollen and comb honey after her bees are out working in the clover fields.

The Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. from May 3rd until October 28th.